Tony Parker approaches presidency of Olympiques Lyonnais   – Armenian News

Tony Parker was chosen as one of the 2 brand-new members of the Olympiques Lyonnais board, Eurohoops.net reports, pointing out the French football (soccer) club.

This anticipated relocation is thought about another action towards him prospering Jean-Michel Aulas as the president of the group.

French business person, long- time owner and president Aulas, 71, prepares to retire in2023 He has backed the 4- time NBA champ to prosper him at the helm after being impressed by the current effective collaboration withParker Parker himself confessed that ending up being the OL president is something he can’t decline.