Tony Lanez ‘shot’ Megan Thee Stallion after an argument with her and a friend

Rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet twice after an argument in which she and her friend attempted to leave the SUV they were all traveling in.

According to TMZ, the group left together from a house party in the Hollywood Hills in the early hour of Sunday morning but Megan, 25, and her friend Kelsey Nicole at some point wanted to leave the chauffeur-driven car.

TMZ claims Tory, 27, then opened fire inside the vehicle and hit Megan in the feet twice.

They add, however, that witnesses are not co-operating with police to confirm what happened.

Video footage emerged Thursday showing Megan leaving bloody footprints on a sidewalk after police pulled over the SUV following a report that shots were fired early Sunday morning.

The initial police report said shots were fired in the air from an SUV that then hauled off, not at someone.

In the video, police are seen ordering the music sensation to get out of an SUV with her friend and fellow rapper Tory.

As she makes her way along the concrete with her hands in the air, blood is seen coming from her foot. Tory was seen lying on the road near the side of the vehicle with his hands in the air.

Police were reportedly responding to reports of gunfire in the area, when they stopped the SUV with the musicians inside.

Tory was subsequently arrested on a concealed weapons charge.

Megan says she was a ‘victim’ in the incident, and was not arrested for any crime.

It was initially unclear who shot her or why and the LAPD says they are still investigating.

Police listed Megan as a ‘victim’ in the incident.

TMZ now reports that Tory was the culprit and that he will claim it was an accidental shooting.

They add that police have been told there is cell phone footage of the incident but it has not yet been handed over.

Megan revealed that she was shot in an Instagram post on Wednesday, contradicting initial reports that she had cut her foot.

‘I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,’ Megan wrote, without saying who shot her or why.

‘I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,’ she further told her 1.5 million followers.

‘I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery.’

‘I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.’

In her caption for the post, Megan added: ‘This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.’

Meanwhile, Tory was released after posting bail later on Sunday.

Megan and Tory were seen on social media attending a pool party with Kylie Jenner prior to the shooting.

Kylie has not spoken of the incident.

Tory has previously found himself in legal trouble in connection with weapons charges after he was arrested in Miramar, Florida in April 2017 after authorities recovered a gun and marijuana on him after they pulled him over for registration issues, according to TMZ.

The Ontario, Canada-born artist has had success in the charts with hit singles including Jerry Sprunger, Freaky and Who Needs Love.

Meanwhile, Megan continues to dominate the charts after shooting to fame with the track Hot Girl Summer last year.

She topped the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart this year with her remix of ‘Savage’, which featured Beyonce.

The song is from her nine-track album Suga, which was released in March and helped the performer win best female hip-hop artist at last month´s BET Awards, beating Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo.

Last year she made the 2019 TIME 100 Next List, was named one of the AP’s Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year, won prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards, and was honored by Variety and Billboard magazines.