Tony in ‘Escape To Witch Mountain’ ‘Memba Him?!

Texas kid star Ike Eisenmann was just 13 years of ages when he fired to fame after tackling the duty of the harmonica having fun orphan alien, Tony– that utilizes his psychic capabilities as well as shrewd youngster smarts to locate his means house– in Disney’s 1975 dream movie, “Escape to Witch Mountain.”

Ike Eisenmann was cast along with Eddie Albert as the useful man with an R.V., Jason O’Day … as well as certainly, Kim Richards (yes, the one from “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”) as the telepathic sis partner, Tia.

Ike took place to act in the 1978 follow up, “Return from Witch Mountain,” as well as can also be identified in the 2009 remake, “Race to Witch Mountain,” including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson