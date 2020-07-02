Tony Hudgell, 5-year-old boy with prosthetic legs, raises $1 million for NHS

Tony Hudgell lost both his legs after putting up with abuse from his biological parents as a newborn, which left him on life support at a London children’s hospital.

He attempted to raise £500 for the exact same hospital by walking for the duration of June — but smashed that target almost instantly, raising £1.1 million on his on line fundraising page as of Wednesday.

Tony completed his walk on Tuesday in front of a big crowd in his hometown of West Malling, southeast England, and celebrated with his adoptive family.

“It is incredible to think that just a few weeks ago Tony could barely take a few steps. He is such a strong and determined boy and we are so proud,” his mother, Paula Hudgell, told the PA Media news agency at the big event.