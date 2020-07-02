Tony Hudgell, 5-year-old boy with prosthetic legs, raises $1 million for NHS

Tony Hudgell lost both his legs after putting up with abuse from his biological parents as a newborn, which left him on life support at a London children’s hospital.
He attempted to raise £500 for the exact same hospital by walking for the duration of June — but smashed that target almost instantly, raising £1.1 million on his on line fundraising page as of Wednesday.
Tony completed his walk on Tuesday in front of a big crowd in his hometown of West Malling, southeast England, and celebrated with his adoptive family.
“It is incredible to think that just a few weeks ago Tony could barely take a few steps. He is such a strong and determined boy and we are so proud,” his mother, Paula Hudgell, told the PA Media news agency at the big event.
“Paula has been giving us regular updates and we’ve been amazed at his progress,” Caroline Gormley, Associate Director of Fundraising at the hospital, said in a statement.
“His strength and the generosity of everyone who has donated will make such an incredible difference. He has made everyone at Evelina London so proud.”