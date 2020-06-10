Tony Hawk Reveals Gnarly X-Rays After Scary Skate Accident

Breaking News

Tony Hawk is proudly showing off the wild x-rays from his most recent skateboarding accident … saying docs had to cut his a wedding ring off to be able to put his fingers in place.

Of course, the GOAT revealed that he dislocated his fingers in a nasty accident over the week-end … when that he was skating with his son and some friends at a clear backyard pool.

“The session was fun until I did a backside smith stall as a set up for a backside blunt, and suddenly found myself on the flat bottom with my fingers bending in new directions,” Hawk said at the time.

Hawk was rushed to a healthcare facility to get his fingers locked back into place … and fortunately, he’s gonna make a full recovery.

Now, the 52-year-old has some new souvenirs in the x-rays following the debacle … and just how he describes what the docs had to do is CRINGE.

“They had to cut my ring off before returning my bones to their full upright and locked position. My fingers are still sore / stiff / swollen but mostly functional.”

But, if you think this really is gonna stop Hawk from skating again … you’re DEAD wrong.