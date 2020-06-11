Tony Hawk reveals doctors cut off his finger to repair damage from skateboarding accident

TONY HAWK ON STEPPING OUT OF HIS COMFORT ZONE FOR ‘THE MASKED SINGER’: ‘I ALWAYS SUCH AS A NEW CHALLENGE’

“Just received my x-rays from Saturday’s debacle. They had to cut my ring off before returning my bones to their full upright and locked position,” that he wrote on Instagram. “My fingers are still sore / stiff / swollen but mostly functional. And I still love my job.”

Hawk, 52, is one of the most well-known skateboarders thanks partly to his video game series “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater,” “Tony Hawk’s Underground” and other game titles in his name.

His fame rose in 1999 when that he became the initial skateboarder to land a “900” — a trick where the skateboarder completes two-and-half mid-air revolutions. He completed it at the X-Games and continued to perform the move until 2011.

Hawk has four children. Riley, Keegan, Kadence and Spencer. Riley has followed in his father’s path and it is a professional skateboarder.