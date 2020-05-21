Tony Hawk exchanges skateboards with six-year-old fan thanks to help from FedEx driver

Tony Hawk is making a six-year-old fan’s want come true thanks to help from a FedEx supply driver.

On Monday, Mikail Farrar was delivering packages on his route when he was flagged down by six-year-old Cooper Morgan, who was chasing his truck.

“Can you mail something for me?” Morgan requested the supply driver, earlier than questioning whether or not Farrar knew Hawk.

According to Farrar, who shared the story on TikTok, Morgan handed him a skateboard – which he wished Farrar to ship to the professional skateboarder.

In the TikTok, which has since been seen greater than 5m instances, Farrar confirmed the skateboard Morgan wished him to mail, on which the younger fan had written “Tony Hawk” on one finish and “Cooper” on the opposite.

“He says: ‘Get this to Tony Hawk for me. Tell him it’s from Cooper,’” Farrar mentioned within the clip. “And I just thought it was adorable.”

Explaining that he can’t fulfil Morgan’s want as a result of he doesn’t know Hawk’s deal with, Farrar mentioned: “The least I may do was put it on the market within the universe. So Tony, in case you see this, Cooper in Suwanee, Georgia, is an enormous fan.

“Maybe you can give him a shout-out and the next time I drive by his house I’ll show him the video and it’ll probably make his whole life.”

Farrar’s tactic labored, because the clip ultimately reached Hawk, who commented: “Tell Cooper I got him!!! And I’ll trade him for a new board.”

The 10-time X Games gold medallist then made a TikTok of his personal for Morgan, wherein he thanked him for the skateboard and confirmed he can be sending one in every of his personal in return.

“Hey Cooper, what’s up, it’s Tony Hawk,” the professional skateboarder mentioned. “I simply wished to say thanks a lot for the skateboard.

“It’s on its way to my house already and as a thank you gift, I’m going to send you my skateboard,” Hawk mentioned as he held up the board he was utilizing.

“Thanks buddy, I hope to meet you sometime,” Hawk added.

According to Farrar, he has since coordinated with Hawk to ship him the skateboard, which is predicted to arrive on 27 May.

As for his response to Hawk responding, the supply driver mentioned he was “totally shocked”.

“I had low expectations,” he instructed CNN. “I used to be hopeful, however I simply thought that celebrities went swimming of their cash and appeared within the mirror all day. I do not know what they do, however not Tony Hawk, he is a particular man.”

In a follow-up video, Farrar expressed his gratitude in direction of Hawk for his kindness, earlier than introducing his TikTok followers to Morgan and his nine-year-old brother Tucker.

“I just want to say thank you for the skateboard, and you’re a very good skater,” Morgan mentioned, earlier than his different brother added: “I’m a huge fan and I really, really, really like you, and there’s a board coming your way, so be prepared.”

In response to the video, Hawk commented: “Thanks boys! I’ll send something for Tucker too. And thank YOU Mikail for connecting all of us.”

The heartwarming interplay has prompted reward for each Hawk and Farrar on social media.

“This is awesome. We all need this positivity right now,” one particular person wrote, whereas one other commented: “My heart is about to burst.”