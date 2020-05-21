Tony Hadley, a radio quiz, one syllable – and a $10,000 riddle

Image copyright

When a Singaporean quizzer shed a massive prize money – since a radio terminal stated he mispronounced Tony Hadley’s name – he asked a not likely resource for assistance …

Ten thousand bucks would not transform Muhammad Shalehan’s life, yet it would certainly make points a lot easier.

Muhammad, 32, works with Singapore’s below ground train, and stays in public real estate in the north of the island.

He is wed with 3 youngsters – aged 12, 3 and 2 – and has an additional one, a kid, due in August.

He manages, yet he has lendings to settle. So when a Singapore radio terminal provided a $10,000 reward (₤ 5,760; US$ 7,060), he paid attention meticulously.

“10k is a lot to a normal person like me,” he informs the BBC. “That is why I put in enormous effort.”

The Celebrity Name Drop on Gold 905 is difficult, and it’s expected to be.

The “name drop” is 14 celebs, each stating one word of this expression: “Gold 9-0-5, the station that sounds good, and makes you feel good.”

To recognize all 14, very first time round, is difficult. You would certainly require a frightening understanding of star voices to get back at 3 or 4.

But if you’re an enthusiastic Gold 905 audience – and plainly, the terminal desires you to be – it’s feasible, over numerous weeks, to assemble the problem with each other.

By paying attention to other individuals’s responses, and noting their rating, you can exercise the series. Essentially, it is a video game of test and mistake, group- sourced.

The diva of Spandau Ballet – the English band that took pleasure in massive success in the 1980 s – would certainly play a big component in Muhammad's tale.





The newest Name Drop started on 16 March, and Muhammad’s dad- in- regulation motivated him and his other half to follow it.

Before long, Muhammad was addicted, paying attention from 7am up until 6pm on some days. He would certainly also listen at the office, when feasible.

At specific factors in the day, the terminal took a solution on air. No-one obtained it right, yet with every incorrect response, Muhammad obtained closer to the magic 14.

He called the terminal numerous times – and made it through two times – yet failed each time (there were just neighborhood costs if the telephone call linked). By 21 April, he understood every response, other than number 11.

“My wife was so adamant it was Stevie Wonder, we decided to give it a try,” he states. “It was a leap of faith, but I was confident. As the saying goes, the wife is always correct.”

So Muhammad called once again, and, versus the chances, was placed on air. “I think I’m going to win it this time round,” he informed Chris Ho, the DJ.

After listening to the clip a last time – as if he required to – Muhammad reviewed out his response.

TonyHadley Madonna. MaggieWheeler Ellen DeGeneres. JimCarrey GeorgeClooney DavidBowie BelindaCarlisle JulieAndrews LionelRichie StevieWonder MerylStreep MichaelBuble Rebecca Lim.

And after that he waited. “Let’s check with the judge now,” stated DJ Chris, as Muhammad’s heart beat much faster. “Hey Shalehan, you got 13 correct names. Not bad. Keep working on it.”

“Thank you so much,” stated Muhammad, and he placed the phone down. My other half need to have been incorrect, he believed. It can not have actually been Stevie Wonder.

Muhammad and his other half, Siti MasuriAyu





In the following 2 weeks, number 11 continued to be evasive. If it had not been Stevie Wonder, after that that was it? The entrants, states Muhammad, were “going around headlessly, guessing any name”.

And after that, on 6 May – after hefty ideas from the DJs – a male called Jerome Tan offered his response.

TonyHadley Madonna. MaggieWheeler Ellen DeGeneres. JimCarrey GeorgeClooney DavidBowie BelindaCarlisle JulieAndrews LionelRichie StevieWonder MerylStreep MichaelBuble Rebecca Lim.

“Congratulations!” stated the DJ. Finally – after virtually 2 months – a person had actually obtained all 14 names. Jerome had actually won.

Or had he? On Facebook, audiences mentioned that Muhammad offered the exact same response on 21April

“The rules of the game requires callers to pronounce the celebrities’ name accurately,”the station replied “In the case of Shalehan, he mispronounced Tony Hadley. We hope this clarifies!”

Muhammad was amazed. Mispronounced? His “Hadley” was – potentially – even more like “Hedley” (see clip listed below). But he has an accent. Doesn’t every person?

He really felt mistreated, so he emailed the terminal. Two days later on, they responded.

“We have reviewed the relevant audio clip of your call and our decision remains final,” they stated. “The name ‘Tony Hadley’ had been mispronounced by you.”

Muhammad made sure they were incorrect and so – motivated by his other half – he chose to ask the only male that actually understood.

He emailed Tony Hadley.

Gold 905's reply after introducing Jerome Tan as the victor.





The e-mail – in fact to Matt Glover, Hadley’s supervisor, that Muhammad discovered on Google – was qualified: “A normal citizen from Singapore needs your dear help Mr Tony Hadley”.

“I wasn’t expecting at all for him to reply,” statesMuhammad “I would have thought Tony Hadley had better things to do than reply to me.”

But after that, on the night of 10 May, he examined his e-mail. To Muhammad’s awe, Hadley had not just responded, he had actually sent out a video clip.

“Hi Muhammad,” statedHadley “I’ve paid attention back to the tape, and as for I’m worried, you articulated my name definitely properly.

“You could have had a mild accent, yet as for I’m worried, you stated my name properly, so you must be qualified to whatever the reward was.”

Media playback is in need of support on your tool Media subtitle Tony Hadley videotaped a message to assistance Muhammad

Tony Hadley has actually invested the lockdown at his residence in Buckinghamshire,England He still tours, yet the infection indicates his summer season journal is vacant.

When he obtained Muhammad’s e-mail, he informs the BBC, he believed it may be a scam. But after that he paid attention to the clips.

“I did listen to it several times, just to be really, really sure,” he states. “And I thought – hold on, this guy is really genuine, it’s a lot of money, he’s done incredibly well to get to that point.”

After determining Muhammad had actually won “fair and square”, he chose to send out the video clip.

“To penalise him on a… well it wasn’t even a mispronunciation. So that’s why I said in my video – I’m going to back this guy.”

Gold 905 is not some tiny, begin- up terminal. It becomes part of Mediacorp – Singapore’s mighty media empire – and is listened to throughout the nation.

After Jerome won the reward, the debate was covered by neighborhood websiteHype and Stuff When Hadley obtained included, various other Singaporean media selected it up. But the terminal did hold one’s ground.

On 13 May, after seeing the Hadley video clip, the terminal emailedMuhammad “We understand your disappointment,” they stated. “But please be assured that all entries are reviewed fairly and objectively.”

On the day the BBC spoken to Mediacorp, their setting moved – somewhat. They were determined that Muhammad’s enunciation was incorrect, yet they provided a “goodwill gesture”.

“We have reached out to Mr Shalehan with a token of appreciation for his exceptional commitment to the contest and loyal support for Gold 905,” they stated.

Neither side has actually verified the quantity openly, yet the BBC comprehends it was $5,000

When Mediacorp introduced the “goodwill gesture” on Facebook, they consisted of a video clip of Muhammad’s enunciation, together with Jerome’s, and Tony Hadley’s (see over). Most commenters were not encouraged.

“Give me a break,” statedone “It is clear that both people who called into the contest said the same name, but with different accents.”

For currently, Muhammad is uncertain whether to approve Mediacorp’s deal. He requires the cash – yet, he states, there are larger concerns at risk.

” I do not desire myself to be ‘oh he obtains a little bit of cash, he stops talking’. I do not desire that. I’m not after the cash. I’m after the justness, the equal rights, the justice of the video game.

“You are not mosting likely to fool a Singaporean male. We are all human. We all play the video game relatively.”