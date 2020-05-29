Tony Bellew explains if he came close to fighting UFC champion Michael Bisping | Boxing News



















Bellew explains how close he came to fighting Bisping

Tony Bellew has revealed that talks to face UFC champion Michael Bisping came to nothing partly as a result of his potential opponent most well-liked to meet within the boxing ring.

British pair Bellew and Bisping every lastly grew to become world champions of their respective sports activities late of their careers and their paths almost crossed.

Bellew advised Sky Sports: “I met with guys from IMG who own the UFC, buying it from the Fertitta brothers. I saw them in Las Vegas, spoke a couple of words with them, and it was quite apparent that it would never happen.

“I wasn’t going to get what I wished to take the chance that I might have to take.

“Michael wished to do it within the boxing ring. I mentioned: ‘There’s simply no level in any respect as a result of that may be a bloodbath!’

“I’m an enormous fan of Bisping. If he will get me within the cage? If I clip him earlier than he will get me on the ground? He’s a legend, the best combined martial artist that has ever come out of the UK.

“He’s good, so charismatic. He paved the best way for UFC fighters from the UK. He opened the doorways and confirmed them the best way.

“We have one other superb fighter in Darren Till from Liverpool who’s sizzling on his tail however there’s a truthful approach to go. Darren is just a child within the MMA world.

“There are so many exciting guys in the UFC, the fights are always fantastic. There is only one [governing body] in control. One man, Dana White, is in control. It makes it easy to make big fights happen.”

Dillian Whyte and UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou have exchanged challenges up to now week however Bellew insists they might have to agree to an MMA battle to make it aggressive.

“Ngannou stands zero chance in a boxing ring,” Bellew mentioned. “It is a very completely different sport with a very completely different algorithm and completely completely different approach. Boxing is so completely different to MMA and Ngannou does not stand a hope in boxing.

“In a cage? I make it 60-40 in Ngannou’s favour as a result of he has expertise with small gloves.

“Dillian is massively improved, he’s not 18-years-old swinging for the lights. He is established and prepared to be world champion. The most improved heavyweight. He massively deserves his shot. He is somebody I get pleasure from watching – like an old-school fighter he’d battle anybody, wherever.

“But you are on a hiding to nothing [in MMA] if you battle somebody who’s fairly good on the ground.

“I give Dillian each likelihood in a cage. It is straightforward pickings for him in a boxing match, a one-sided beating. In a cage Ngannou is the favorite however I give Whyte the best likelihood of any boxer going right into a cage.

“It’s a fantastic match-up as a result of Ngannou is not a fantastic wrestler, he does not go to the bottom a lot, he simply has a battle together with his fists.

“Dillian is on another level with his punches. If Ngannou thinks he hits hard, believe me, that if Dillian hits anyone with 4oz gloves they will go to sleep straight away.

“If Ngannou catches Dillian first? Dillian goes out like a light-weight.

“It would literally be whoever lands first, that’s how explosive that fight is.”