Tony Awards will return digitally this fall

“Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized,” Charlotte St Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, stated in a joint declaration. The awards exist by both companies.

“We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what — and it will,” they continued.

No even more information– consisting of the specific date, eligibility judgments, and format– were revealed. This is the very first declaration about the awards considering that March 25, when they were first postponed