Tony-award winning actor Brent Carver dead at 68

“Our family is sharing news of Brent Carver’s passing on Aug 4 at home in Cranbrook, BC, his birthplace and favorite place on Earth,” checked out a household declaration. “Blessed with many talents and a natural love of theatre, Brent was always known as a first-class performer, unique in the presentation of his craft, delighting audiences through film, TV, stage and concert performances.”

The cause of death wasn’t exposed.

Carver’s co-star in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” commemorated the star.

“My heart is broken at the loss of my fantastic buddy and remarkable artist, BrentCarver I will miss him more than I can state,” she stated.

Ontario’s Stratford Festival likewise launched a declaration. Carver carried out there for 9 seasons. His newest efficiency remained in 2017’s “Twelfth Night” and “The School of Scandal.”