The artist endured an unexpected aortic tear and was required to Pompidou Hospital in Paris, Eric Trosset stated.

Allen was the drummer and music supervisor of Fela Kuti’s band Africa 70 in the 1960 s and ’70 s, and most just recently played together with Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn as component of the supergroup The Good, the Bad and the Queen.

Afrobeats, a pulsating West African design of songs, was promoted by its pioneer, the late artist and political lobbyist Kuti in the 1960 s.

Kuti, called among Africa’s greatest celebrities, utilized its splendid beats and his track verses as a discourse to oppose the armed forces federal government in Nigeria at the moment.