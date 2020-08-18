Tonight’s Reds/Royals Game Reportedly Postponed; Doubleheader Expected Wednesday

The Reds’ schedule has actually remained in a state of limbo after Saturday’s favorable Covid -19 test( s), however they seem trending towards a resumption of play. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that tonight’s game versus the Royals will likewise be held off– as held true with the last 2 video games of this weekend’s series versus the Pirates– however the 2 sides will play a doubleheader tomorrow (Twitter links). The Reds’ latest wave of tests returned unfavorable, and they’re en path to Kansas City today. However, the league will take the additional action of pressing back their return another day.

It’s a point of aggravation for some fans, however MLB has actually relatively ended up being more careful with its scheduling in the wake broad-reaching break outs on the Marlins and Cardinals lineups. Both of those clubs saw brand-new positives emerge well after the preliminary cases were determined. Miami had brand-new cases 6 days after their preliminary positives, and the Cardinals had brand-new positives more than a week after their preliminary cases ended up being understood. Other members of the company checked favorable along the method in those break outs, which has actually not held true with theReds But the league naturally intends to prevent a 3rd break out that eliminates more than a week’s worth of video games.

Pushing today’s game into a.