Toni Braxton Breaks Her Silence After Sister Tamar’s Hospitalization

It’s been a scary time for the Braxton family amid Tamar Braxton‘s sudden hospitalization and subsequent transfer to a mental health facility.

Nearly two weeks after the songstress was discovered unresponsive by her boyfriend David Adefeso, her big sis Toni Braxton is ready to break her silence. On Wednesday, the Un-Break My Heart artist went on Instagram to post a smiley pic of herself posing along with mom Evelyn Braxton and all four sisters, Towanda, Traci, Trina, and Tamar.

For the caption, Toni wrote about the importance of family, noting:

“Family is everything! Especially sisters!”

Little sis Trina, who has spoken about Tamar’s health scare, as have Traci and Towanda, seemed to second the message, commenting:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

As we touched on up top, their youngest sibling was rushed to the hospital two weeks ago with outlets reporting at the time it was due to a possible suicide attempt. Since then, not much has been confirmed about what truly led the 43-year-old to need immediate treatment, though her boyfriend did update fans and followers on her condition late last week.

Giving a statement about the 43-year-old to The Blast, Adefeso acknowledged the flood of love and support the singer has received, sharing:

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.”

In addition to addressing her mental health treatment, David revealed the Braxton Family Values star is on her way to “healing,” adding:

“Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment. Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

We continue to hope for Tamar’s speedy recovery! May she find comfort with her family during this difficult time.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]