Tonali turned down Barcelona and Manchester United to join AC Milan, claims Brescia chief Cellino

Sandro Tonali turned down the chance to join Barcelona and Manchester United in favour of a move to AC Milan, according to Brescia president Massimo Cellino.

Tonali has emerged as one of Italy’s top prospects, with the midfielder often seeing himself compared to Azzurri legend Andrea Pirlo.

For his part, Pirlo did not play down the hype and instead said the 20-year-old is “much more complete” than he was as a player.

After starring for Brescia in Serie A in 2019-20, Tonali was subject to interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

In addition to Barca and Man Utd, Cellino said that Inter were also keen on the Italy international. However, Tonali had his head turned when the Rossoneri, a club he grew up supporting, came calling.

“I know that [Inter CEO] Beppe Marotta really wanted Tonali, and that [Inter head coach] Antonio Conte appreciated him, so I think his agent had agreed terms with Inter,” Cellino told Top Calcio 24.

“He was determined and convinced that he was going to Inter, but all this time dragged on and it was practically the start of the new season with still nothing happening.

“As soon as Milan showed real interest, he did not want to listen to any other options. I also have a historically good rapport with Milan and we reached an agreement with [Milan technical director]…