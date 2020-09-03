TomTom releases navigation app on Huawei AppGallery

When United States business were purchased to quit working with Huawei, among the apps that were very much missed out on was Google Maps with its uncomplicated navigation and mapping services. Today, the Chinese mobile phone business lastly has a practical option – TomTom launched its own navigation app on Huawei AppGallery.







TomTom GO Navigation app

It will be complimentary for the very first one month however then you need to pay either EUR1.99/ month or EUR12.99/ year if you wish to continue utilizing it after that.

TomTom signed a handle Huawei back in January, and after a discussion with Huawei agents, they validated the Dutch area innovation business is working generally on area and mapping tools and services.

It wasn’t all set to supply an option to Google Maps in time for the March release of Huawei P40 household however it was clear both business were striving to provide a more customized experience for non-GMS phones.









Starting the application for the very first time needs downloading some maps for offline usage. It likewise enables you to include Home and Work addresses, in addition to other sights – something Google Maps can refrain from doing on Huawei mobile phones without GMS.

While TomTom Go does not bring combination with civil services like mass transportation or individualized …