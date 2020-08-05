Tom’s Takes: Big Ten football schedule provides a plan. Now it’s time for the hard part | Plus

1. This is a strategy. That’s all. It might definitely alter as schools deal with COVID obstacles, closed down, go on the internet, and so on But there’s a believed that a school without trainees ends up being a more secure location for football gamers. In any case, we have a strategy. We have aschedule Will we have a season? I’ll think it when I see it, however seeing a schedule practically makes it feel typical. Now for the hard part.

2. How about that? Nebraska opens with a bye week. No, that’s not a chance at Rutgers’ skill level. That’s a shot of truth. Rutgers’ football program saw its COVID-19 break out almost double from 15 to 28 today. There were reports the previous couple of weeks that the school does not wish to play this year. Steve Politi, sports writer for the Newark Star-Ledger, tweeted Wednesday early morning: “After a careful analysis of the Rutgers football schedule, I see the team going undefeated!” Translated: the Scarlet Knights are going to pull out of football this fall. Stay tuned. If there is a video game that very first weekend, Nebraska could not have actually asked for a much better season opener. Greg Schiano the Rutgers training legend is back, however it’s his very first video game with gamers he did not hire. After that, the Huskers get Illinois in the house. If they do not bring COVID back on the group aircraft from Jersey.