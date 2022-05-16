The representative of the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan informed via live Facebook about the peaceful protests and disobedience actions to be held tomorrow, May 17.

“From 08:00 in the morning, we start mass peaceful actions of disobedience and protest. “We will close roads, we will stop the traffic, the whole city must be paralyzed tomorrow morning,” he said.

According to Ishkhan Saghatelyan, tomorrow’s actions will be stopped when the opposition and the citizens who came out to fight decide.

“Tomorrow we must clearly state that the people have taken to the streets completely, Pashinyan no longer has power in our country,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan emphasized.

He informed that a rally will be held in the French Square at 19:00 in the evening.

More details in the video



