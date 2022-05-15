The school where he worked was on a busy street. Its range was inside the metal bar railing inside the pillars. First of all, it was the yard, the semi-vegetable garden, the corridors, the boys’ toilets and all the holes. Vaghinak was guarding the school day and night, instead of his wife. He was going home oddly. The woman regularly brought him bread and water. He was the lazy spirit of the school, joking, kind. He had taken the teenagers by his indecent, funny talk and became an indisputable authority for them. the word was the word.

-Let it go!1:“Come here,” he often called the drunken pupils in the middle of the class, and they obeyed. Over the years, hundreds of young people have heard and responded to Vaghinak’s magical call, unaware of its meaning.

For some time I was in charge of school education. It was reported that the juvenile police inspector was at school looking for me. I went out into the hallway. Not far away, in front of the director’s office, Vaghinak was having a serious conversation with an inspector in a police uniform. He was a senior lieutenant – handsome, slender, neat. I approached, politely greeted him and before I could introduce myself, Vaghinak said.

– Mr. Gorgyan, get acquainted, Hres is one of our leavers.

He said calmly, without a hint of emotion or facial expressions. The policeman started blushing before my stare… He was one of our graduates and had passed through Vaghinak school…

I had not seen him for a long time. Sometimes, when he met by chance on the street, he would definitely approach and make happy jokes. It seemed that way he was facing the need for constant attacks. He was over sixty. middle-aged, dry and bald. He had never done anything other than guarding. I knew he had no job. The school was under renovation.

“Tomorrow, why aren’t you working?” I asked. He shook his shoulders and said:

– How do I work? Summers are hot and winters are cold.

– You also work in spring and autumn.

– Listen, do you have no place for an engineer? Accept me.

– You idiot, I ran away from you, how can I accept it?

– All right, aren’t you going to say anything?

– When I say what I said, pick the grapes, it spoils, do not do it, it is not enough, you still wanted ara for the new year. Tomorrow, haven’t you known for so long that vodka is also extracted from grapes? You harvested, you drank.

Didn’t you marry your son?

– No, he does not want to. The horse does not know.

Teach.

– Oh no, it’s not his thing…

– It is a good thing, do not put pots, he is a good boy. Do not tell, let this person hear how and why he beat your caregiver.

He became noticeably more active, squeaked left and right and continued cheerfully.

– What should he do if he does not beat? The fool’s scolding our daughter, his bride. Samois also listens. is a good brush. Won’t you say, dog boy, I do that job, what do you do, where do you kick your nose to eat?

My companion laughed and magnetically stared at the stranger. Tomorrow, well, in honor of this man, tell us how you played with the soul of a bird nicknamed Tsitik.

– Tell me, they can close it, I go to the headquarters to see if anything comes out. “Eh, eh, wasn’t it good before? The king’s garbage, who had come to the school for a meeting, was Martiros Saryan,” he hurriedly left and left.

“Well, tell me the little bird,” my companion demanded, glancing at the departing new acquaintance. There was no way to set it, I told him.

It was a September day. We were talking in the school yard, right inside the sidewalk fence, near the fountain of a cool linden tree. Across the street, in the grove of sparse, tall trees, he was grazing cows. An old man was walking down the sidewalk. He was a short, sweaty bird with sad eyes dripping with poverty. The cow was hers. He watched from a distance and walked up and down the sidewalk lazily. Vaghinak was with us. Noticing him, he called closer. The man gently approached the fence and said goodbye. We all stared at him.

The listeners had hearing aids. Vaghinak’s face with cold, glassy eyes had a satanic smile. He asked the old man, who had longed for compassion, for a long time. Sparks capable of igniting flashed in the extinct old’s eye sockets. Suddenly, suddenly, the voice of this curse did not fall, or, with the same rhythm, the lips, speaking softly, moved up and down harmoniously. Panic struck the bird.

The old man delivered stunned fingertips to the deafened ears. Vaghinak put the strings back to work, the old man’s waxy face shone again, then the shadow slipped again. This time, too, the man stimulated the earlobes with his palms and shone lavishly, like a man after a eclipse. Tsitik still did not understand what happened to the listener and us, who were sobbing loudly in front of Vaghinak’s unannounced gaze.

– One day, after a while, he called and turned it off. I called back. It was sad. Our mutual friend had died. The next day we met at the funeral home. We did it.

“Hey,” he said, “Gabriel the dog’s son has replaced the crane with a gas mower, he comes to delete it!”

– First speak on your behalf, and then the gravedigger Erjo will live, Tomorrow. “Who did he leave in the heat to leave you? Don’t worry, you die free,” said Jeremiah, with whom he was.

We are in the cemetery. While the hired mourner was praising the name of the late teacher in a miserable language, Vagho sighed.

– At least after a person dies, he should be lucky. If I knew this was going to be my soul mate, I would not die. Eh, Jeremiah, what are you going to do?

-I will die:

-Why :

– Does the person who sees your face want to live, and I stand up, what should he do? No one will say that tomorrow, neither Erjo, nor any other person. The country is being emptied. Let’s die, that case will come out of nowhere.

“I’m standing on your back, prince,” Vaghinak mocked.

– Do not be terrified, it is better to say, who is standing on the mound? he said and pointed to the sad man standing in the pile dug out of the grave.

– He is the son of a dragon, the Sleeping Beauty.

“Tell me something, do you understand, what Dragon, what Sleeping?”

– Is that what you know? Don’t you know that our name is dirty?2: They are laying. Lying Gyada, Wiz Zhor, Green Cow, Gyada Balko, not to mention the other animals. One day, the refueler of this shipping and handling enterprise, who was not a local and had just been hired, complained to the director.

– I do not know, do I work in a zoo? I fill up with gas, I have to write the driver’s name in front of the car number, they come and say: Fox, Lock, Snake, Mouse and Mosquito, Donkey and Jorry, – do they take me by the hand? – the man complains.

Before the tomb was filled, Vaghinak made a smooth transition to who the Sleeper was.

– This Sleeper is a relative of the deceased. “His father was a tall man, listen to him,” Vagho demanded in a low, commanding tone and struck Jeremiah thoughtfully. it is interesting: He had an unusual neck. The head is a smooth continuation of the body, as if without a neck. They had a donkey, long and beautiful, like a mule. When there was no car, they say, they used it to supply bread to the city’s bakery. During the war, their donkeys are taken to the army. It was like that, they were gathering horses, mules, and good donkeys.

“This idiot is going to kill us, make us laugh, embarrass us,” Jeremy worried and pressed the toe of Vagho’s pale shoe with the tip of his foot.

“They would take you too, Jeremiah, do not kick, listen,” Vagho urged and continued, “then they take their father to the front.” In the mountains around Maykop, this Dragon meets their donkey, carrying boxes of bullets, and recognizes them. He recognizes the donkey and approaches with a sigh. “This man is hugging his head and starting to whisper in the weeping donkey’s nose and snout,” he said, and seemed to pinch it.

Emotion struck Jeremiah in the face. And while we were sober, he continued.

– The father of the deceased arrives in Berlin, returns home with medals.

He was a driver. One day he gets up and sees forty or fifty Sudokek trucks standing in the town square. 1949 was the year of the Great Exile. With speculation, he goes to the nearest train station, as he often did. The mother was a rich girl. They come and ask the sleeping mother who is taking care of the grandmother, they say, we, Martus is ours. And, hey, a truck stops at the door, they give time. What can they do, they load and sit with their family. direct station. The Dragon returning from the road is caught and the car is taken to Siberia.

In the end, a friend writes a close letter to Stalin, the medals are brought in, Berlin is begged, and a couple of years later the poor are released.

When Vaghinak finished his speech, Erjo had finally decorated the icy tomb of the deceased with flowers.

1.Foreign term. means a middle sheep. It is used mainly in Syunik and Artsakh.

2.Username:

Vardan SARGSYAN

A. Head of Bakunts House-Museum