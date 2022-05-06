Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the representatives of the opposition, announced in the French Square that the protest actions will continue and expand.

“These days, all the attention of the international press is focused on this square և our actions. We showed the whole world, proved that we own our homeland, Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan, Armenia will never become Turkish. The international community and the two enemy states know about this. This is another fact ․ “End,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

Presenting tomorrow’s actions, Ishkhan Saghatelyan mentioned that there will be regional visits and a rally in Vanadzor.

“Tomorrow at 13:00 we are convening a rally in Vanadzor. Those who want, let them join the rally and move to Vanadzor. At 09:30, cars will be lined up in the direction of the Red Cross on Ashtarak Highway. “On the way we will have stops in different settlements, we will help our regional population, and at 13:00 there will be a rally in Vanadzor,” he said.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan also informed what will be done in the capital ․ At the suggestion of the citizens, a symbolic march will take place at 12:00, in which only women and girls want to take part.

From 18:00 to 20:00 there will be a cultural program in the French Square, cultural figures will perform, and at 20:00 there will be another rally in the same place, then a march.

At the suggestion of the citizens, tomorrow, in the second half of the day, the songs “Wake up Lao”, “Artsakh is calling” will be played all over the city.