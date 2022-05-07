The representative of the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan presented in the French Square the events to be held tomorrow, May 8, and the actions of the struggle.

A car race will start from Ashtarak highway to Gyumri from 09:30 in the morning, where a rally is expected at 13:00.

The breath of Artsakh will take over Yerevan, France Square at 17:00 ․ Events will be organized according to the traditions of Artsakh.

“Tomorrow we will not have a big rally in the capital, because the next day is May 9, the day of Shushi liberation. Tomorrow is not the next day we are convening a possible rally in this square.

“On May 9, at 17:00, we invite our citizens to the French Square for a big rally,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced.

He emphasized that the struggle continues unabated, it must end with victory.