Facebook post of “Homeland” party leader Arthur Vanetsyan

Dear compatriots, friends, relatives.

First of all, I would like to thank you for your many letters and calls sent to me since yesterday, for your concern about my condition.

As you know, I have not been physically present since yesterday because of your ill health for the sake of Armenia, for the sake of Artsakh, for the sake of the security of all our families.

I inform you that tomorrow I will be in the ranks of the struggle, by your side, with you, in order to remove these authorities more decisively, to build a secure, developing Homeland.

Tomorrow I will speak from the platform to share my approaches to the struggle with you, to encourage the citizens who did not join our struggle, to call them to the square once again.

My approaches are the same. I can have no other problem until we ensure the security of the two Armenian states and restore public solidarity.

Tomorrow, at 18:00, I am waiting for you all in France Square.