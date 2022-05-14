Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, the leader of the “Homeland” party, stated that since yesterday he had not been physically present during the struggle for Armenia and Artsakh due to ill health, but

Tomorrow he will be in the ranks of the struggle to continue it with more determination.

Arthur Vanetsyan called on the citizens to join the rally to be held on Sunday at 18:00.

“Dear compatriots, friends, relatives.

First of all, I would like to thank you for your many letters and calls to me since yesterday, for your concern about my condition.

As you know, I have not been physically present since yesterday because of your ill health for the sake of Armenia, for the sake of Artsakh, for the sake of the security of all our families.

I inform you that tomorrow I will be in the ranks of the struggle, by your side, with you, in order to remove these authorities more decisively, to build a secure, developing Homeland.

Tomorrow I will speak from the platform to share my approaches to the struggle with you, to encourage the citizens who did not join our struggle, to call them to the square once again.

My approaches are the same. I can have no other problem until we ensure the security of the two Armenian states and restore public solidarity.

“Tomorrow, at 18:00, I am waiting for all of you in France Square,” Arthur Vanetsyan wrote on his Facebook page.