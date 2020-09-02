TOMOLOO Music-Rhythmed Hoverboard 6.5 inch Electric Scooter- UL2272 Certificated with Bluetooth Speaker LED Lights Kids and Adult Two-Wheel Self-Balancing Scooter



Price: $239.99

(as of Sep 02,2020 09:54:05 UTC – Details)





【Safety】UL2272 Certified hoverboard and UL2271 Certified Lithium battery,battery tested up to 1,000 charges comply with all U.S safety regulations. Owning invention patent, give quality and safe riding experience–Guaranteed quality and safety.

【Bluetooth & RGB LED】 The newest 4.2 Bluetooth Technology brings you a stereo surround sound music experience, awesome RGB LED design with color lights and music. Led lights will change the color as the volume change of the music, give you a colorful and freely experience.

【High-standard quality】 professional hoverboard, acceleration sensors and motherboard. The Most Advanced Mainboard Program Ensures stability of users’ riding experience and help you to go wherever you want to go.

【Self-balancing 】 self-balancing electric which is safe for beginners and amateurs. With or without a rider on it, It will stay level with the ground which makes it easier to ride.

【Warranty】 TOMOLOO hoverboard meets all safety requirements. Any issue just doesn’t hesitate to contact us. We have a special staff to answer for you. You can contact the Seller to get a Free Hoverboad Bag when you receive the hoverboard.