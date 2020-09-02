TOMOLOO Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker UL2272 Certified Self Balancing Electric Scooter 6.5″ Two-Wheel Hover Boards with LED Lights for Kids and Adult



Product Description

Who is TOMOLOO ?

Founded in 2013, TOMOLOO is one of the earliest enterprises producing intelligent self balance scooters.

Since establishment, TOMOLOO as adhering to the tenet of “Enterprise Vitality Lies in Product Quality”, take a craftsman spirit to provide best products to meet different demands from customers around the world.

All of our products have passed all regulations related to safety.

What Are We Doing?

We focus on the quality of every single product to ensure all customers enjoy without worry.

We insist on provide best products and services to our buyers.

We have our own Develop & Research department, and we are providing latest series and satisfy different customers’ needs.

Tomorrow, Start from TOMOLOO!

We keep developing and improving our products to bring our customers a better tomorrow!

6.5 Off-Roard unique design

6.5 Inch Off Road Solid rubber tires ,designed for all terrain exploration and provides smooth riding experience, easy to control.Easily maneuver through grass, mud and sand on the board built to do more.

Comply with all U.S safety certified

UL-approved materials & hard rubber tires deliver increased durability and ensure smooth rides.

For all kinds of people

TOMOLOO Q2-X hoverboards are easy for everyone to learn.If you want to go to different ground,with its anti-slip pedals, it offers you a safer trip.With TOMOLOO, enjoy yourself!

Go Anywhere – Solid rubber tires for all- terrain purposes.

Rated IPX4 for solidness and water resistance. Easily maneuver through grass, mud and sand on the board built to do more.

High-standard Quality

Professional gyroscopes,acceleration sensors and motherboard ,give you a smooth and stable riding experience.

Your Personal Transport

*6.5” size motor, suitable for kids and adults

Load Capacity: 44-220 lbs

It’s a great choice as a gift for your loved one or yourselves！！！

We have leading batteries sources, a smart battery management system is assurance of your endless fun!

Over-current protection

Short-circuit Protection

Overcharger Protection

Balanced Protection

Temperature Protection

Stereo Sound Bluetooth Music

Make your hover board the coolest one with extrordinary sound effect!

Easily connect with your portable devices

Dual 5 Watt HIFI bluetooth speaker

Riding with your favorite music

You and your hoverboard would be the most attracting one!

Agile rotation,Thickened tires.

Fully integrated the power device and the electric brake device,more flexible.Accurate sensor technology would help you obtain a more stable experience!

Smart Balance Chip

Gravity Accelerators

The most advanced mainboard system.

High quality wires to ensure the safety.

▶▶Verified Safety:UL2272 Certified of hoverboard and UL2271 Certified of the battery,comply with all U.S safety regulations,which is with the features of high-temperature resistance and fire resistance.

▶▶Exclusive High Technology: The first Mechanical Self-Balancing Electric on the Market. Own an invention patent,provide a safety and easy operation to customers.

▶▶Bluetooth Speaker & RGB LED :8.5 inches Off-Roard wheels ,awesome RGB LED design with color lights and music, suitable for you to learn or normal, change the riding modes to fit your style. It has NO APP FUNCTION.

▶▶All Terrain Hoverboard- Ride anywhere with your TOMOLOO. Go on streets, mud, sand, or snow,professional gyroscopes,acceleration sensors and motherboard ,give you a smooth and stable riding experience.

❤You can contact the Seller to get a Free Hoverboad Bag when you receive the hoverboard. Also,12 Months Warranty and 24/7 Service:one year warranty for wheel hub motor, controller and battery, half a year warranty for charger from the date of purchase.Any issue just don’t hesitate to contact us.