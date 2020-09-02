TOMOLOO Hoverboard for Kids and Adult, 6.5″ Two Wheels App Controlled Electric Self Balancing Scooter UL2272 Certified



Product Description

TOMOLOO focuses on safety and user experience through the combination of hardware and software systems placed within TOMOLOO K1. As a company, TOMOLOO sets its main priority to customer safety, that is why they choose reinforced alloy bearing, the flame-retardant shell, and short circuit protection battery. Max speed to 9.3 mph, range up to 8.7 miles make this hoverboard not only a toy but also a city commute tool. Innovatory APP Control Design ensure that you can customize the colors, mode and brightness of the excellent RGB lights and the mode, speed, sensitivity of the hoverboard. You can set the auto shut down time and power on/off through your phone. Pairs with your mobile device to play stereo surround sound music while you ride and RGB LED colorful lighting switch freely, feel like surfing in the street.

Detailed features of TOMOLOO hoverboard



Easy to operate

It accelerates by simply applying pressure with the front your feet,give you an effort-less riding experience with minimal learning time. Only take few minutes to get new skill!

Unique Charging Port Design

The charging port is parallel to the hoverboard, effectively preventing the charging head from being damaged.With a sealed design silicone waterproof, dustproof cap in the charging port, ensure safe and quality.

IPX4 Waterproof

High-strength wheel housing structure,the grain design of wheels pays special attention to the drainage performance of rainy days. Enjoy your riding regardless of the weather!

Performance Audio & Awesome RGB LED



– Designed with the newest 4.2 Bluetooth Technology, connect a smartphone or any Bluetooth device and stream music to the hoverboard’s bluetooth speakers.Adjust the Audio Volume directly from your smartphone or bluetooth device.

– The driving lights, tail lights, ambient lights, turn signal lights will make you safe in dark place and give you a unique experience. Also, the LED flashing lights would make the hoverboard be the coolest device for the hoverboard enthusiasts. And you can set the color and flash mode of the light freely in the app.

Happy time with the gift–hoverboard



Have Fun At Home – Now you won’t have to worry about getting the perfect present for your kids, as everyone can enjoy the adventure of gliding around on a hoverboard.It’s a great way to spend quality, uninterrupted time with your kids.

Interesting Outdoor – Our hover board has the UL 2272 safety certification and fire-retardant shell, hard solid tires and a non-slip foot pad ensure you and your children can enjoy gliding around on our hoverboard safely with peace of mind.

Commuter Tool- With 9.3 mph high speed and 8.7 miles long range, TOMOLOO self balancing scooter is your new commute companion, it actually reaches the right balance between speed and safety.

Gift Ideal for All – Fun Cool gifts for kids, boys,girls and sports enthusiasts,Birthday gift,Thanksgiving gift,Christmas Gift,Holiday gift,Kids gift.

【VERIFIED SAFETY】UL2272 Certified of hoverboard and UL2271 Certified of the battery,battery tested up to 1,000 charges comply with all U.S safety regulations and owning an invention patent. The flame-retardant shell results in fireproof, high temperature resistant, shock-resistant and waterproof,equipped with anti-slip foot pad. It can give quality and safe riding experience.

【ALL TERRAIN HOVERBOARD 6.5″】6.5″ shock absorbent solid rubber wheels, with anti-slip texture, high road-holding ability even on the slippery ground. The tires have a larger contact area with the ground which meets adventure while still ensuring adequate grip and smooth rides.

【APP CONTROL FOR MORE FUNCTION】 It includes 3 speed modes and self-test function. The app even accurately displays the driving speed, and power left. The app can set the maximum speed limit, which controls the adult hoverboard will not exceed the max speed and issues an alarm when the max speed is exceeded.

【PRO BLUETOOTH BLUETOOTH HOVERBOARD & COLOFUL LED】The newest 4.2 Bluetooth Technology brings you a stereo surround sound music experience. The awesome RGB LED colorful lighting switch randomly, which makes the coolest board and gives you a freely experience.

【NOT ONLY A TOY】UL2272 Certified Hoverboard with dual 350W brushless motor increases your max speed to 9.3 mph, range up to 8.7 miles and climb slopes as steep as 15-20 degrees with carrying capacity up to 265 lbs.You can go all the way to the park, adventure along city lanes, and get to the other side of campus even if the class is starting in 5 minutes.