Tommy Robinson arrested on suspicion of assault

Former English Defence League chief Tommy Robinson has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

The 37-year-old, whose actual identify is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was detained after police obtained a report of an assault on a person at Hollywood Retail Park in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday.

He can be being questioned in custody on suspicion of a public order offence, together with a 43-year-old man from the West Midlands space, a 47-year-old man from the North Wales space and a 28-year-old man from the Bedfordshire space.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Footage shared on social media reveals Mr Robinson filming himself after which cops who arrive at an handle within the city. In the clip he explains to an officer that he “acted in self defence” after he says that somebody spat in his face.





In an announcement issued on Friday, Cumbria Police mentioned: “Four males from outdoors the county had been arrested final night time following a report of an assault.

“Cumbria Police obtained a name reporting an assault on a person at Hollywood Retail Park, shortly after 8.30pm.

“Officers responded and arrested 4 males shortly afterwards within the Douglas Street space of Barrow.

“A 37-year-old man from the Bedfordshire space was arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence.

“All stay in police custody this morning.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or the moments immediately before or after.”

More follows…