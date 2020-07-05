Tommy Fleetwood: No issue with Rory McIlroy’s career comments | Golf News



















0:49



Tommy Fleetwood has no problem with Rory McIlroy, following the world No 1 questioned players who opted never to return to the united states.

Tommy Fleetwood doesn’t have problem with Rory McIlroy, after the world No 1 questioned players who opted not to come back to the US.

Tommy Fleetwood insists he’s got no problem with Rory McIlroy after the world No 1’s recent comments that questioned players who hadn’t attended play on the PGA Tour.

Get the best prices and book a round at certainly one of 1,700 courses throughout the UK & Ireland

Fleetwood was one of the British-based golfers in which to stay the UK if the PGA Tour returned from the coronavirus-enforced stoppage in mid-June, with players being built to self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival in the US before being permitted to compete.

McIlroy said ahead of the RBC Heritage last month that players needs to have made the time and effort to travel to play on the PGA Tour “if they cared about their careers”, even though Fleetwood had no issue with the four-time major champion’s opinion.

McIlroy played the first three events when the PGA Tour resumed, finishing tied-32nd, tied-41st and tied-11th

“Someone like Rory [McIlroy] gets asked a lot of questions all the time and he obviously just gave his opinion,” Fleetwood told Sky Sports. “There’s no hard feelings about this, as that’s just what makes the world bypass.

“I can answer in terms of myself, I clearly feel like I take my career seriously, but it’s just one of those ideas. He said what that he felt and that is absolutely fine and we will be just the same once we see one another.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

“I think he does an amazing job at always giving answers and showing his side of things, and that was just his version of it.”

Fleetwood is going to the United States for 14 days and nights self-quarantining before making their return to competing action in the 3M Open on July 23, prior to featuring in the WGC-FedEx-St Jude Invitational as well as the PGA Championship over the subsequent two weeks.

Fleetwood is still trying to find a first PGA Tour title

“I guess there’s always going to be a little bit of a concern, a little bit of unknown, but in terms of getting back out playing again, I can’t wait,” Fleetwood added. “I’ve had a stunning time in the home and I’ve enjoyed golfing at home, yet it’ll be good to get us all back proceeding again.

“Whatever your own dreams plus goals had been [before stoppage] they may still around, it can just experienced a slightly diverse format. It hasn’t occurred quite like we all thought it could in 2020, but they may still just about all there plus hopefully likely to happen.

“On a week-to-week basis, everything stays the same. As soon as you get out playing you want to win tournaments and you want to keep improving as a golfer. It’s my craft and I want to keep seeing how good I can get.”