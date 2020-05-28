Tomb of Umayyad Caliph exhumed by militias in Syria – Middle East Monitor

Militias combating alongside the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad destroyed and desecrated the grave of the eighth Umayyad Caliph Umar Ibn Abdul Aziz yesterday, situated in the north-west province of Idlib.

Video footage of the destruction emerged on social media yesterday, displaying the graves of the Caliph, his spouse and his servant broken and with the contents exhumed and disappeared. The website in which the graves are housed, situated in the village of Deir Al-Sharqi in the world of Maarat Al-Nu’man, is seen to be burnt following its seize by the regime and militia forces in February this yr.

ريف المعرة الدير الشرقي نبش قبر الخليفة عمر بن عبد العزيز من قبل زنات العصر ومرتزقة الروس والنظام #سوريا #ادلب pic.twitter.com/BMFICakeDU — المعتصم بالله الشحود (@almo3tasem91) May 26, 2020

According to the Turkish information organisation Daily Sabah, no info on the placement of the Caliph’s stays have been revealed. Umar Ibn Abdul Aziz, who was a descendent of the companion of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and second Caliph Umar Ibn Al-Khattab, is very revered in the Muslim world as a ruler who enforced justice all through his brief reign of two years and 5 months in the eighth century.

His popularity, particularly notable amid the Umayyad dynasty which many have seen as largely corrupt and decadent, earned him the title of “the fifth rightly-guided Caliph”.

READ: Shocking documentary reveals Assad’s aides in Europe

This just isn’t the primary time such an incident has taken place as Assad regime loyalists have beforehand exhumed graves after conquering territories.

In February, movies surfaced displaying regime forces and militias desecrating and exhuming the graves of quite a few opposition fighters and commanders buried in Sunni areas, with different movies displaying Syrian troopers enjoying with the skulls of exhumed our bodies. Similar scenes have been additionally reportedly witnessed again in 2015 when regime forces exhumed dozens of graves in Homs and stole the corpses.