Tomato, thyme and peach salad recipe

If you don’t like anchovies, swap for capers or pitted olives. Use any shape, size and colour of tomatoes you like, so long as they’re ripe. Storing them on your kitchen counter instead of in the fridge may help ripen them.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- ½ red onion, very finely sliced
- 2 table spoon(s) apple-cider vinegar, red-wine vinegar or lemon juice
- 400g ripe tomatoes, halved or sliced depending on size
- 2 small, ripe flat white peaches (about 120g), each one destoned and sliced into 8
- Small pinch of chilli flakes (optional)
- Handful of shaved Parmesan, pecorino or British hard cheese (optional)
For the anchovy-garlic oil
- 2 tinned/jarred anchovies, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves (from about 2 sprigs), oregano or rosemary
- 6 tbsp olive oil or butter
METHOD
- Sit the sliced onion in only a little bowl with the vinegar and a pinch of sea salt, stir to coat and set aside as you get on with everything else. This will mellow the onion strength only a little.
- In a small frying pan, gently fry the chopped anchovies, garlic, thyme or other herb and olive oil or butter for around five minutes, to warm through and for the garlic to soften.
- Meanwhile, arrange the tomatoes and peaches on a serving platter and sprinkle over a little sea salt and pepper.
- Scatter the onion and vinegar on the platter, then a chilli flakes and cheese, if using, then spoon over the anchovy oil.