Tomato, thyme and peach salad recipe

If you don’t like anchovies, swap for capers or pitted olives. Use any shape, size and colour of tomatoes you like, so long as they’re ripe. Storing them on your kitchen counter instead of in the fridge may help ripen them.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

½ red onion, very finely sliced

2 table spoon(s) apple-cider vinegar, red-wine vinegar or lemon juice

400g ripe tomatoes, halved or sliced depending on size

2 small, ripe flat white peaches (about 120g), each one destoned and sliced into 8

Small pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

Handful of shaved Parmesan, pecorino or British hard cheese (optional)

For the anchovy-garlic oil

2 tinned/jarred anchovies, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves (from about 2 sprigs), oregano or rosemary

6 tbsp olive oil or butter

METHOD