Tomato salsa with home-made tortilla chips recipe

Homemade salsa is addictively good. Make it briefly before serving as it gets more watery as it stands.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 8 minutes

MAKES

Enough to serve six as a snack before dinner

INGREDIENTS

For the chips (tostadas)

1 tbsp olive oil

4 tortillas

Smoked paprika, to sprinkle

For the dip

500g tomatoes

1 lime

5 thin spring onions

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (leave the seeds in if you prefer it hot)

Small bunch (20g) fresh coriander, leaves roughly chopped

METHOD