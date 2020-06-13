Tomato salsa with home-made tortilla chips recipe

Homemade salsa is addictively good. Make it briefly before serving as it gets more watery as it stands.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 8 minutes
MAKES
Enough to serve six as a snack before dinner
INGREDIENTS
For the chips (tostadas)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 4 tortillas
- Smoked paprika, to sprinkle
For the dip
- 500g tomatoes
- 1 lime
- 5 thin spring onions
- 1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (leave the seeds in if you prefer it hot)
- Small bunch (20g) fresh coriander, leaves roughly chopped
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas 6.
- To make the tortilla chips, mix the oil with a fat pinch of salt and brush it on both sides of the tortillas. Cut them each into eight wedges. Lay on baking sheets in one layer and bake for eight minutes until lightly browned. Sprinkle with salt and smoked paprika and cool on a rack.
- Put the tomatoes in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Leave for starters minute, then drain and slip the skins off. Halve the tomatoes and scoop out the seeds and any pale or tough flesh around the stems. Chop the flesh in to pea-sized pieces and grate in a little lime zest.
- Thinly slice the spring onions, sprinkle them with salt and massage lightly with your fingertips to split up the layers. Mix with the tomatoes, the juice of the lime and enough red chilli to provide it a little of bite.
- Stir in the coriander and serve with the tortilla chips.