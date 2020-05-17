Tomato kachumbar recipe

Tart and also tasty, this Indian salad matches any type of smoked meat or fish.
Prep time: 5 mins
OFFERS
4
COMPONENTS
- 500 g fresh plum tomatoes
- 2 red onions
- Handful of fresh parsley
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tablespoon gewurztraminer vinegar
- 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus additional if needed
- About 1 tsp salt
- 5 cranks of fresh ground black pepper
TECHNIQUE
- Halve and also deseed the tomatoes, eliminating the watery cores. Slice lengthways right into slim strips and also area in a huge dish.
- Peel and also very finely cut the onions (make use of a mandolin if you have one). Add to the tomatoes, together with the parsley leaves.
- Add the cumin, vinegar, oil, salt and also pepper and also mix to incorporate. If the salad looks a little bit completely dry, include a dash extra oil.
- Taste for flavoring, readjust and also blend once more. Serve quickly.
Recipe from LEON Happy Fast Food by Rebecca Seal, Jack Burke and also John Vincent (Conran Octopus, ₤1699)