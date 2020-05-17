Tomato kachumbar recipe

Tart and also tasty, this Indian salad matches any type of smoked meat or fish.

Prep time: 5 mins

500 g fresh plum tomatoes

2 red onions

Handful of fresh parsley

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tablespoon gewurztraminer vinegar

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus additional if needed

About 1 tsp salt

5 cranks of fresh ground black pepper

TECHNIQUE

Halve and also deseed the tomatoes, eliminating the watery cores. Slice lengthways right into slim strips and also area in a huge dish. Peel and also very finely cut the onions (make use of a mandolin if you have one). Add to the tomatoes, together with the parsley leaves. Add the cumin, vinegar, oil, salt and also pepper and also mix to incorporate. If the salad looks a little bit completely dry, include a dash extra oil. Taste for flavoring, readjust and also blend once more. Serve quickly.

Recipe from LEON Happy Fast Food by Rebecca Seal, Jack Burke and also John Vincent (Conran Octopus, ₤1699)