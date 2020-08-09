Tomasar Power Electric Bike with Removable Lithium-Ion Battery, 25 inch Wheel Cyclocross Bike



Price: $619.99

as of Aug 09,2020 09:56:07 UTC



Specification:

Full Length: 165cm/64.4 inch

Wheel Diameter: 64cm/25 inch

Seat Height: 78-100cm/30.4-39 inch

Handlebars length: 68.5cm/26.7 inch

Package Size: 136*25*73cm

Frame Material: Aluminum Alloy

Vehicle weight: About 20kg

Battery weight: About 2.2kg

Mileage: 35-70km

Load capacity: 150kg

Maximum speed: 25-35km/h

Type: Mountain Bicycle

Details:

Front Fork: High-strength carbon steel comfort shock absorption

Tire: High quality lithium tire

Back Shelf: No

Brake system: Front and rear disc brakes

Gear shift system: 21-speed transmission system

Handlebars: Aluminum Alloy

Lithium battery: 36V

Charger: Smart Lithium battery charger

Motor: 250W high speed brushless gear motors

Saddle tube: Aluminum Alloy seat tube

Meter: 3-speed smart meter button

Pedal: Aluminum Alloy Pedal

Headlight: Bright LED headlamp and horn

Front and rear wheels: Double layer Aluminum Alloy wheel

Charging time: 4-6 hours

Features: 1: 1 booster riding, Pure electric riding, Pure human riding

Package Content:

1 x Mountain Bike (with the accessory)

☆ 【REMOVABLE LITHIUM BATTERY】The removable 36V 8AH lithium Ion battery, can make you ride up to 25-50 kms. With Easy Charge Port System, it can be charged on or off the frame.

☆ 【HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL】The Electic Bike use 100% aluminum alloy frame, the front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption; The front and rear wheels are double layer aluminum alloy wheel.

☆ 【MOTOR& TRANSMISSION SYSTEM】250W high speed brushless gear motors will easily assist you to travel at the 15mph road speed limit; 7-speed professional transmission system.

☆ 【BRAKE & PREMIUM QUALITY】Front and rear disc brakes fully protect your safety. The front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption, double layer aluminum alloy wheel. The bright LED headlamp and horn is equipped for night riding.

☆【 2 WORKING MODE】E-bike & Assisted bicycle.You can choose the e-bike to enjoy a long time travel without pedaling, and also you can choose the PAS mode. Meter has 3-speed smart buttons. Enjoy your ride with any mode!