Tomas Soucek exclusive interview: West Ham midfielder on running, relegation and permanent transfer | Football News

“It’s an incredible stat,” David Moyes said with a shake of his head in a press conference in February. “Tomas ran more the other night than any West Ham player has run for six years.”

In his first away game with West Ham, on-loan Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek covered 13.1km in the battling 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

While that huge effort ultimately counted for little at the Etihad, Soucek’s remarkable running has continued – and the energetic Czech Republic international is currently playing an integral role as West Ham fight their way towards Premier League safety.

“I cover all the pitch when I can,” that he tells Sky Sports with a smile, ahead of West Ham’s huge Friday night clash with fellow-strugglers Watford.

Soucek has covered more ground than any other Premier League regular since the restart, per 90 minutes – and that commitment have not gone unnoticed by the West Ham fans, have been singing his praises on social media after another powerful performance in the 4-0 win at Norwich on Saturday.

Most distance covered per 90 minutes since Premier League restart PL 19-20 (post lockdown) Minutes (min. 450) KM Total KM per 90 Tomas Soucek 540 73.89 12.31 James Ward-Prowse 540 71.7 11.95 Sander Berge 513 67.02 11.76 Oliver Norwood 549 70.53 11.56 Josh Brownhill 625 79.65 11.47 Pablo Fornals 485 61.77 11.46 Christian Pulisic 541 68.6 11.41 Ashley Westwood 630 79.29 11.33 James Justin 540 67.86 11.31 Giovani Lo Celso 480 60.25 11.3

His mentality was honed at his parent club, where Soucek and his team-mates were drilled for a rigorous pressing game. “In Slavia, we played many of us like this,” that he said.

“For example, in the Champions League we wanted to press all over the pitch – and I wanted to help my team here with intensity and running and covering the pitch too. When I am strong, I like to go to both boxes.”

So where does this standout athleticism originate from? “When I was in school I went very often to some running races,” said Soucek. “We ran in the park or in the forest. But my mother sometimes ran marathons.

“I think in the foreseeable future for fun [I’ll do marathons] – but not now! I prefer this running, with a ball.”

Soucek’s heatmap shows that he covers both boxes for West Ham, while his passing sonar shows he could be prepared to just take on risky forward passes

Quality as well as energy

Moyes spoke about how West Ham needed “a bit more energy” for the reason that February press conference and Soucek has clearly delivered that since arriving in January. But he brings quality, too.

The 25-year-old, who captained Slavia Prague and was named Czech Footballer of the Year in 2019, shows his defensive skills at the heart of the pitch, where he is joint-top among West Ham players for interceptions per 90 minutes this year.

But his dynamism has also allowed him to become a real threat in the attacking third too.

Soucek has scored twice because the Premier League restart

Soucek comes with an eye-catching scoring record for Slavia Prague, with 30 goals across all competitions in the last season and a half before his switch to West Ham, and he has found the net in important moments for the Hammers because the restart.

There was a headed goal on the stroke of half-time in the 3-2 derby win over Chelsea, after he’d earlier seen a close-range shot controversially ruled out by VAR, and an instinctive poacher’s finish in the 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

Soucek attacking stats since restart Stat Total West Ham rank Goals 2 2nd Shots on target 6 2nd Shots within box 12 2nd Passes ending inside final third 80 3rd

“I like to go to the boxes on both sides, on the defence and the offence, too,” he admits that. “I utilized to play similar to this in Slavia and I would like to play right here too.

“We do some corners and free-kicks to me and to other guys because we are very strong with our height but when we play the match I go very quickly to the box and I want to support our striker from the second line. I have more space there, so it is good for the team and for me, too.”

Soucek states he attempts to support West Ham’s strikers whenever possible

Soucek confesses it is an strange feeling credit scoring important targets in vacant stadiums – “I used to love playing at all the grounds when I came and now it is very strange” – but he could be settling inside at West Ham inspite of the restrictions.

His midfield colleagues Mark Noble and Declan Rice may be in opposite comes to an end of their professions but in Soucek’s view, the particular trio call and make an ideal blend in main midfield.

“For myself it is very great [playing alongside them],” he says. “When we have more hours together it is best and much better. Mark Noble is a great participant with many activities. He will be the leader from the changing space and once i came having been very helpful and useful to myself for moving in.

“Declan is a young star and each day he is better and better. We three are together now and we can help West Ham stay up.”

Long-term aims at West Ham

West Ham’s risky position is usually rarely definately not Soucek’s brain during the job interview. Despite the particular resounding make an impression on Norwich, outcomes elsewhere suggest they are nevertheless looking over their shoulder along with three video games to play.

A win over Watford at the London Stadium on Friday night time, though, will be a huge thing you want to do when securing their own Premier League status. “This is a massive game for us,” says Soucek. “It’s a six-pointer game and we have prepared well. I believe we are ready.”

When we have been safe you will help West Ham – and I am going to sign a contract with these too. It is a couple of in one! Tomas Soucek

Premier League success would likewise see Soucek turn their loan package into a permanent transfer. “My ambition number one is that I want very quickly to get safety for the club,” he says. “When we are safe we will help West Ham – and I will sign a contract with them too. It is two in one!”

Soucek appears determined to ensure his long term is at West Ham and in the Premier League. And you can be positive he will become running challenging to make which a reality.