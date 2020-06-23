Tom Youngs: Leicester Tigers hooker confident rugby can ‘kick on’ once Premiership season resumes | Rugby Union News





Tom Youngs says enforced changes to Premiership Rugby because of coronavirus can have a positive impact

Leicester captain Tom Youngs is feeling optimistic about the future of rugby union as he and his team-mates step up preparations for a resumption of the Premiership season.

Premiership Rugby has set a target of August 15 for resuming the 2019/20 campaign which was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Leicester’s players began group sessions under strict instructions as part of phase one of a return to training.

Asked about items that are being discussed away from the field, such as for example wage cuts and the game’s future, Youngs told a press conference on Tuesday: “We want to help the club, Premiership Rugby are trying to do their bits and bobs.

“We’re trying to fall in line with that and know very well what is going forward from what it is.

The last Premiership fixture occurred on March 8

“I think rugby will probably change somewhat, and I do believe they are going to look at season structure, they will look at all sorts, that’s what they’re doing, and I can only imagine it being positive things coming out of it.

“It might take a knock for a little bit but I can see it kicking on from whenever we get back going again.”

Regarding covers wage cuts, Youngs added: “It is just a very difficult one because it precipitates to individuals and many people are in different circumstances.

“I think nearly all it is all going in the best direction. I do believe some guys have still got some questions so that as I said, it comes home to singular items.

“But we’re back training and enjoying that and trying to work hard as a group and get back to playing rugby again.”

Earlier in June, top-flight clubs consented to reduce the league’s salary cap on senior wage bills from £6.4m to £5m right away of the 2021-22 season, but the decision was made without consulting the Rugby Players’ Association.

In March, Leicester was among a number of Premiership sides whose players consented to take 25 per cent wage cuts, but attempts 8 weeks later to create this reduction permanent for many sides were rebuffed.

Youngs said he felt Leicester had acted accordingly in their way of the wage issue, adding: “I think it’s an extremely tough one for the club.

“They are trying to obtain the club via a tough spot, like many businesses all over the world, and they are making some very tough decisions to do that. I wouldn’t desire to be in their shoes making those decisions.

“There’s conversations going on with players and every one is an individual, different matter. But on the whole, we’re heading in the right direction and it is going well.”

Youngs feels morale has not been affected amongst Leicester’s squad due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the season.

He added: “For individuals, it can be a tough one to get your heads around, to understand why it is happening, X, Y and Z, but on the whole, the boys are back in, working extremely hard and enjoying being back in together.”

Leicester lost 24-13 to Saracens on March 7 in round 13 of matches, within their last game prior to the season’s suspension, and the club are currently 11th in the Premiership dining table.

July 1 will dsicover Geordan Murphy move from being the Tigers’ head coach to director of rugby, with Steve Borthwick taking his previous job.