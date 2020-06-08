Tom Taylor: Top 14 club Pau sack former All Blacks fly-half | Rugby Union News





Tom Taylor left France in March despite being warned to stay in the country

Top-14 club Pau have sacked former All Blacks fly-half Tom Taylor for leaving France without permission during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor, who played three Tests for the All Blacks in 2013, left France on March 17 despite being asked to stay in the country just in case the Top 14 resumed at short notice, the club said in a statement on the website.

“The club had no other recourse than to initiate a dismissal procedure against Mr. Tom Taylor,” browse the statement.

Taylor couldn’t be instantly reached for comment.

French rugby officials abandoned the 2019-20 season the other day without promotion or relegation.

Taylor, the son of former All Blacks inside centre Warwick, was called to the national side in 2013 when fellow fly-halves Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett and Aaron Cruden were all injured.

He left New Zealand in 2015 and joined Toulon before heading to Pau in 2016.