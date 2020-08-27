Tom Sykes to stay with BMW in 2021 World Superbike season

Sykes signed up with BMW for its factory WSBK return last season following his departure from Kawasaki and tallied up 4 podiums on the brand new S1000RR on his method to 8th in the standings.

The Briton’s future at the group was tossed into some doubt when BMW revealed it has actually protected the services of Michael van der Mark, who will give up Yamaha at the end of the existing project.

In a so-far tough project for both BMW riders, Sykes has actually had the edge over colleague Eugene Laverty, outscoring him by 31 points throughout the 4 rounds held in 2020– with Sykes handling a pole at Phillip Island and a finest of 6th on 3 events.

Ahead of this weekend’s Aragon round, BMW has actually chosen to partner 34-time race winner Sykes with van der Mark for 2021, pointing out connection as a primary element in his renewal.

“Tom has been part of our WorldSBK Team from the very start and is an important pillar of this project”, stated Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director.

“We are happy to be able to continue along the typical course in 2021, which we launched with the very first tests back in December 2018.

“This provides us connection, which is extremely crucial for the effective advancement of a task.

“We have actually currently accomplished a lot together, and the objective is now to definitively close the space to the …