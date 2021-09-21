Tom Steyer-backed VC fund aims to solve climate issues

2021 climate tech deals in the U.S. have already reached $11 billion, according to Pitchbook data. Earthshot Ventures Founder & CEO Dawn Lippert joins Yahoo Finance live to discuss how her VC fund is working to combat global warming.
ByHanna Shardi
