Tom Sandoval Breaks His Silence After Mass Vanderpump Rules Firings!

Tom Sandoval is looking ahead to the next without Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute!

His longtime Vanderpump Rules co-stars were fired from the series after Faith Stowers recalled how they had falsely reported her to law enforcement for a crime she did not commit. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who both had past racist tweets resurface since the newest season premiered in January, were also fired.

The bartender turned reality star paid a visit to his hometown of St. Louis this week to aid local bars struggling in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, and in a new interview, also broke his silence about the mass VPR firings! He told local outlet KMOV4:

“It’s crazy, it definitely changes things and honestly we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens.”

We’re positively interested to see how it changes the relationships between your remaining cast members and the newly ousted ladies, especially because Stassi is engaged AND pregnant. Only time will tell if they’ll stay close or distance themselves!!

Other series regulars have already shared their ideas on the matter, alongside Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump, who both voiced their support for Bravo‘s decision.

Cohen distributed to his SiriusXM Radio Andy listeners during the time:

“There’s so much happening in the Bravo universe. I will say this: so much talk about Vanderpump Rules and then needless to say the reunion ended up airing last night. I’ll say this about what happened. I definitely support Bravo’s decision, I do believe it was the proper decision.”

He also clarified his position within the network — that he has no current get a handle on over programming, hiring, or firing!

“And I want to remind people because I’ve been getting so many tweets and messages and whatever about Vanderpump Rules and about Southern Charm and other shows. I am maybe not, I don’t—I feel like I remind people this all of the time—I’m maybe not in charge of programming at Bravo anymore. I will be not an Executive Producer of Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have anything related to the show except I really like it and that I host the reunions.”

The 52-year-old concluded with one last reminder:

“I don’t produce the show so what I want people to know is I have no say in hiring and firing.”

Tom demonstrably took a far more vague approach, probably trying not to get caught saying the wrong thing. As you are able to probably imagine, all eyes are on the rest of the cast members following an exits. Maybe someone are certain to get axed next?? We’re taking a look at you, Jax Taylor!

