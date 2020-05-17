Tom Rees: From the back-row to frontline | Rugby Union News





An England worldwide, European Cup and Premiership champion, Tom Rees’ profession was ended at simply 27. Now he is an NHS physician preventing COVID-19

Former England and Wasps flanker Tom Rees chats completely to Sky Sports about his profession, the harm which ended it prematurely and life as an NHS physician now…

He was destined for superstardom. Tipped as a future England captain, and to be one in all the first names on the teamsheet for the subsequent decade and past.

By the age of 23, he’d reached a World Cup remaining and grow to be an English and European champion as a part of the all-conquering golden era at Wasps. And then, with the rugby world seemingly at his ft, the rug was pulled cruelly from beneath them.

Injury adopted harm adopted harm. At 27, Rees had to make the heart-wrenching resolution to cling up the boots, and the gentle of one in all the brightest skills in the sport was extinguished all too prematurely.

Such a devastating blow at such a younger age would have damaged many. But when life gave him lemons, Rees made lemonade. Within six months he was at college learning drugs, and eight years on from making one in all the most tough choices any skilled sportsperson has to make, he’s an NHS physician, engaged on the frontline at Basingstoke Hospital, and saving lives each day amidst a catastrophic pandemic.

“Both of my parents were doctors, and growing up the only thing I was sure that I wouldn’t do was become a doctor,” he says.

“Not as a result of they put me off, however as a result of I used to be going to do my very own factor. Over time I began to have a look at all the physios and medics who have been patching me and team-mates again collectively and thought: ‘That’s actually attention-grabbing’. Initially I assumed it was too late, I’d missed the boat, I’d have wanted to have gone straight to college.

“Jamie Roberts was rising to prominence round that point and he was doing each drugs and rugby, and a few pals of mine give up their jobs and re-trained. I realised I used to be going to have to do one thing after rugby. Sadly the approach my profession then went, the planning for afterwards began to grow to be extra to the forefront.

“Six years after starting university I ended up getting a job at the hospital in Basingstoke, which is the town I grew up in. So having said the last thing I want to do is be like my parents, I’m now doing almost exactly the same thing they did!”

Rees broke into one in all the most profitable English membership sides in historical past: Wasps circa 2004-2008

Now 35, Dr Rees is as affable, charming and self-deprecatingly modest as 25-year-old England and Wasps flanker Rees was. And he speaks as passionately and eloquently about his line of labor now as he did again then.

Chatting at 7pm on a Thursday night, it is an hour earlier than collectively as a nation all of us stand on our doorsteps and present our appreciation for the job Tom and his colleagues are doing. He’s uncomfortable being seen as some kind of hero.

“In a approach it’s kind of embarrassing, as a result of we’re simply doing our jobs and significantly at the second we have in all probability received the most secure employment in the world.

“I’ve pals who’re being furloughed or are operating companies, having to lay off employees and risking shedding their livelihoods and so they’re telling me: ‘Mate, pondering of you, hope you are doing alright’. But my life has modified little or no. I proceed to go to work. My publicity to the virus is way greater however the threat to me personally is basically, actually small.

“But it is not nearly the medical doctors and nurses, it is about all the employees inside the hospital, and understandably there are in all probability individuals who really feel they’ve been underappreciated in the previous. So all of the sudden to have this outpouring, you might simply see it touched individuals.

“There were people in tears and getting really emotional. Particularly at the beginning when there was a lot of fear even within healthcare, there was a tangible difference coming in on the Friday after the first Clap for Carers. The morale had skyrocketed, it was palpable.”

Rees was made Wasps captain at the age of simply 24

It’s a query he is in all probability been requested a thousand instances earlier than and is fed up of answering, however, does he miss rugby?

“Er… sure, I do. I received onto the enjoying subject at college somewhat bit and realised how a lot I missed enjoying, however then in a short time realised how a lot I did not miss feeling like I’d been in a automotive crash for days afterwards.

“I’ve struggled watching rugby for the previous few years, significantly watching guys that I performed with. Having seen James Haskell retire lately, that just about marked the finish of my era. Realistically my profession would have run its course by now anyway, so I’m beginning to come to phrases with that.

“I did meet a bloke in the pub shortly after I’d retired who’d played for Wasps in the amateur era and I was telling him how much I hated watching rugby because I just want to be out there and he said: ‘Tom, I’m 55 and I still feel that way, that’s never going to change’, but it is getting easier for me to watch.”

A real openside flanker, for England Rees appeared the reply to the void left at 7 by Neil Back’s retirement. Destructive at the breakdown, but dynamic in the free. And blessed with that rarest of qualities, one thing which might’t be taught on the coaching pitch: management. He was made captain of Wasps at 24.

“Yeah, I was alright,” he smiles uncomfortably, “I’m very proud of what I did, and it was good fun while it lasted. It’s not quite the career that I wanted to have.

An openside flanker, Rees’ profession was on a steep trajectory for achievement however for accidents

“Absence does make the heart grow fonder, and I do sometimes wonder whether the fact that I wasn’t able to hang around and slowly peter out does probably leave much more favourable memories in peoples’ minds.”

Sport is merciless. The similar season he was made captain, he performed simply seven instances, earlier than having an operation to reconstruct his proper shoulder. He returned, solely to succumb to the similar downside. Again, he put the hours in rehabbing and got here again.

But it was the dreaded ruptured ACL in his knee – an harm that is ended many a profession prematurely – which lastly meant the finish of the journey that was solely simply getting began.

There will need to have been a sense of ‘why me?’ – anger {that a} profession of immense promise was snatched away from him.

“I was fairly bitter about it at the time. On average something like two players per club would retire prematurely every year but at 18 you don’t think about that. You think: ‘Well I’m going to have the stellar career that goes on and it’s going to be England caps and Lions Tours’ and I felt I was on that trajectory.

After years of harm torment, Rees was lastly pressured to name time on his enjoying days in 2012 due to his knee

“I used to be simply on the verge of building myself as a world participant when my physique began to break down. There was definitely a component of: ‘Why have I been so unfortunate?’ however I could not do something about it.

“I remember Graham Rowntree giving me some of the best advice I’ve ever had when he told me: ‘Don’t worry about anything you can’t control'”.

Over the final couple of months, there have been instances when it has been tough to see how and after we can emerge out the different aspect of all this. Does Rees assume we’ll beat coronavirus?

“Yes,” he says unequivocally.

“We have wants which might be past simply well being; from a social, monetary and employment viewpoint, issues that give our lives that means. Illness is at all times there and it is by no means going to go away.

“We can by no means scale back the threat of issues to zero however as time goes on we’re going to see what measures will maintain us secure and make a distinction and what measures do have the potential to trigger actually important hurt additional into the future. Eventually we are going to come by way of it.

“I’m not convinced there is a right answer. Whatever happens there are unfortunately going to be people who will lose their lives, and as a society we need to continue to pull together and be as supportive as possible.”

Rees picked up 15 Test caps for England between 2007 and 2008

So what does Tom Rees do for kicks and to maintain these aggressive juices flowing, now his days of clattering into ruck after ruck have lengthy gone. He’s not one for gyms, nor jogging, and hasn’t but felt the itch for golf that many retired sportsmen do.

“I do a bit of yoga!” he says with amusing, virtually apologetically. “For the sake of attempting to maintain pretty creaky joints transferring.

“Prior to lockdown there have been hospital soccer matches; medical doctors, porters, employees throughout the hospital who get collectively for a kick-about as soon as per week. Unfortunately the first deal with I attempted to make on my first look I mistimed. It was a lot much less of a soccer deal with and rather more of a rugby one. Luckily the physician on the receiving finish took it pretty properly!

“Darts is another one. I play darts a bit with some of my junior doctor colleagues, but that’s about as strenuous as it gets for me these days.”

He lists 4 moments when requested for his profession highlights; his first begin for England in opposition to France at Twickenham in 2007, happening to be a part of Brian Ashton’s World Cup squad that autumn, Wasps successful the European Cup in 2007 and the Premiership a yr later, on each events beating Leicester in Twickenham finals.

In that Premiership remaining, he scored the sport’s opening attempt.

“I received to be a part of a really profitable membership, but it surely was additionally a really particular bunch of individuals. It’s a type of issues with sport that generally the stars simply align and also you get a bunch of people who find themselves all collectively – at totally different phases of their profession – however you are thrown collectively.

“Look at the coaching staff – Gatland, Edwards, Geech – and players like Dallaglio, Lewsey, Worsley, King, Shaw, Vickery, Waters, Abbott… I’m not going to carry on because I’d be listing names and I’d still be leaving some out.”

It’s 20 minutes till it is time for the weekly pots-and-pans-banging appointment. His alarm is about for 5am, forward of one other gruelling and unforgiving 12-hour-plus shift at hospital.

In an alternate universe he’d have been bringing pleasure to tens of 1000’s of followers at a packed-out Twickenham. In the right here and now he is serving to save tens of 1000’s of lives. And as great a sport as rugby is, that is a very noble and galvanizing calling.