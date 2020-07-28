Tom Marquand rides 50th winner of season at Goodwood | Racing News

Tom Marquand kept the pressure on Flat jockeys’ champion leader Oisin Murphy after reaching the 50-winner mark for the season aboard Tomorrow’s Dream at Goodwood.

Having commemorated a double at Windsor on Monday, the 2015 champ apprentice was rapidly back amongst the winners thanks to the length-and-a-half triumph protected by the William Haggas- trained three-year-old in the British European Breeders’ Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap.

Marquand stated of reaching the turning point: “It is terrific striking that number of winners after 2 months. I’m simply attempting to ride as numerous winners as possible and ideally I can be there or thereabouts in the champion.

“It is going well enough at the moment and hopefully it will continue for the next few months.”

As for Haggas, he was pleased to see the child of Oasis Dream go back to winning methods having actually ended up second last time out at Newbury.

He stated of the 11 -2 possibility: “She is enhancing all the time. She got in a great position and got well when Tom asked her. I was extremely delighted with that.

“She was a bit regrettable atNewbury She went out in adequate time, however she needed to weave her method through. The horse that won the race remained on the rail which shown to be a benefit. She has actually enhanced much better this year and is succeeding physically.

“She won over 7 furlongs at Chepstow and though she got beaten over a mile at Newbury you can see she plainly gets it.

“As always with these well bred fillies you are looking at the aim of getting some black type, but she has a bit to go yet.”

Maydanny – a kid of Dubawi out of Attraction – went back to winning methods emphatic style with a five-length triumph over Sky Defender to provide fitness instructor Mark Johnston a one-two in the Unibet You’re On Handicap.

Assistant fitness instructor Charlie Johnston stated of the 5-1 favourite: “He has actually constantly been a horse kept in high regard since of his pedigree. He was rather hard in his early years and was gelded in the winter season in 2015 which made a huge distinction to the horse.

“He came out and ran well at Yarmouth, then he ran well on the incorrect side of the track at Ascot.

“We left Newmarket scratching our heads as we didn’t know why he ran such a bad race. Back on better ground under a positive ride over this trip he proved he was well handicapped, which we thought he was before Newmarket.”