Tom Marquand finishes Aussie spell | Racing News

Tom Marquand didn’t bow out with a winner as he completed his spell in Australia at Randwick on Saturday.

The rider has claimed two Group One prizes with William Haggas’ Addeybb over the previous few weeks, in addition to steering stablemate Young Rascal to Group Three honours.

Marquand has additionally solid some helpful partnerships with native trainers, together with Ciaron Maher and David Eustace and he partnered Holyfield for the duo within the Moet & Chandon Champagne Stakes.

The rider struck Group Three gold on Holyfield final month, however he proved no match for favorite King’s Legacy upped to the very best degree, ending ninth.

Hugh Bowman rode the top winner, who’s educated by Peter and Paul Snowden, and advised www.racing.com: “He’s an distinctive colt.

“I’ve been knowledgeable that Coolmore have purchased into him, he is received an impeccable pedigree so you possibly can see precisely why, he is simply franked it.

“He is one of the best colts in the country of his generation and I can only see him improving further as a three-year-old.”

Marquand additionally lined up within the different Group One on the cardboard, the Schweppes All Aged Stakes, aboard Matthew Smith’s Fierce Impact.

He completed eighth behind Tofane, who was a brief head winner over Pierata, for coach Michael Moroney and jockey Opie Bosson.

The profitable rider is predicated in New Zealand, however stated: “Not a lot is going on again dwelling in the intervening time, so it is good to be right here and good to get a couple of outcomes.

“I go back on Tuesday and then we have to have a bit of a discussion to see whether we move the family back to Australia or not, I’ve got a few things to sort out first.”

Marquand, who was attributable to return to Britain after racing on Saturday, had three different unplaced rides on the cardboard.