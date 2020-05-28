Tom Holland Is Living With A Secret Girlfriend?!

Who knew the man who performs a teen superhero with a secret identification could be so good at hiding his double life?? LOLz!

That’s only one thing more we’re studying about Tom Holland in the present day in a shock report which claims not solely does the Spider-Man: Far From Home star have a girlfriend — they’re already dwelling collectively!

Yes, in accordance with sources spilling to DailyMail.com on Thursday the 23-year-old is in “an official relationship” with an actress named Nadia Parkes, after about three months of quietly relationship.

Wait, dwelling collectively after simply THREE MONTHS?? That’s a bit of excessive, isn’t it? Well, that’s love within the time of corona for ya.

An insider informed the outlet it was the sudden implementation of social distancing tips which compelled the fledgling couple’s hand:

“It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London.”

At that time it was both again off and preserve issues restricted to Zooming (which is paradoxically a really sluggish courtship) or leap in with each ft and see the way it goes! Fortunately, per the supply, it’s going very well!

“They made the decision to isolate together and things have been going great between them. Tom has told friends and family they’re in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger.”

Phew! That might have been downright disastrous!

Some {couples} have discovered isolating collectively to be the top of their relationships as we’ve needed to sadly report a number of occasions already this 12 months. This have to be notably tough for Nadia, seeing as Tom lives in what’s been principally a bachelor pad with his BFF Harrison Osterfield (additionally 23) and his little brother Harry Holland (21).

Living with three faculty age guys can NOT be the simplest plunge for a younger girl!

So who’s Nadia Parkes anyway?

Well, she’s an actress you’ll have seen in current excessive profile TV roles on the BBC hit Doctor Who or the Starz collection The Spanish Princess. The 24-year-old can be accustomed to being round extremely scrutinized celebs as she’s good associates with Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner — she was even at Sophie’s bachelorette occasion (or hen-do as they name them within the UK) earlier than certainly one of her weddings to Joe Jonas.

In truth, it’s believed it was Joe and Sophie who launched the couple!

Tom has clearly not confirmed the connection, however then once more he’s by no means confirmed any relationship but, has he? Not the much-speculated fling with co-star Zendaya nor the rumored nine-month relationship with Olivia Bolton. Like we mentioned, the person is sweet at preserving secrets and techniques…

Do YOU purchase this newest relationship rumor??

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Avalon.]