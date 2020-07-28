Tom Holland Hints At Romance With Nadia Parkes With THIS Cute Pic!

Sorry women, Tom Holland seems taken!!

As we shared back in May, the Spider-Man star was supposedly shacked up with brand-new GF Nadia Parkes Tom is usually peaceful about his individual life, so it wasn’t a surprise that there wasn’t much to go on at the time, now it’s Instagram main!

On Monday, the 24- year-old in fact published an image to his IG of the design (listed below):

Despite her not being tagged in the picture, eagle-eyed fans observed the lady photographed needed to be Nadia due to the fact that on the really exact same day, The Spanish Princess star published 2 pictures of herself on a bridge in the very same ensemble!

Likely taken by Tom, ch-ch-check out the cute snaps (listed below)!

Tom’s picture got a “like” from brand-new mum Sophie Turner, who is good friends with MizParkes She likewise dropped a discuss Nadia’s post:

“Fittttttyyyyyyyyyyy”

Dating speculation has actually been going on for a couple of months now, however it was just verified back in May by Daily Mail that the set remained in a relationship, with an expert declaring they had actually currently been together for 3 months and were investing lockdown together. A source shared at the time:

“It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London. They made the decision to isolate together and things have been going great between them. Tom has told friends and family they’re in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger.”

That’s a huge action for a brand-new relationship!!

So, who is the Marvel star’s leading woman, precisely?? The British starlet has actually appeared on the BBC hit Doctor Who, along with the abovementioned Starz series, The Spanish Princess From her social networks profile, it likewise looks as though she does modeling work, too.

As we quickly meant earlier, she’s buddies with the Game of Thrones alum and was even at Turner’s bachelorette celebration (AKA a hen-do for those in the UK) prior to her 2nd weddings to Joe Jonas back in2019 It’s reported that Sophie was in fact the one to very first present the set!

Tom has actually never ever verified any previous relationships, like the long-rumored fling with his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, which he formerly shot down, or his reported nine-month relationship with Olivia Bolton back in2019 If Tom’s delighted, we enjoy! Though we can’t think of a great deal of his fanbase is too delighted with him being removed the marketplace. LOLz!!

