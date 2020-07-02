Tom Hanks Unravels In Bizarre Rant About Face Masks: ‘Don’t Be A P*ssy’

Hollywood star and fervent liberal Tom Hanks just came unglued as that he embarked on a bizarre rant about face masks, going as far as to say that you’re a “p*ssy” if you will not wear one amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you,” Hanks said of wearing face masks and social distancing, in accordance with People magazine.

“Don’t be a p*ssy, get on with it, do your part,” that he added. “It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Hanks added of what Americans should be doing right now.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were two of the initial celebrities to go public with the truth that they had tested positive for COVID-19, because they contracted herpes back in March while filming a movie in Australia.

“As the canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience, we are fine,” added Hanks of his and Wilson’s experience with the virus. “We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we’re happy to say.”

“We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn’t,” the actor continued. “I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine.”

Hanks and Wilson have been staying busy serving on the board of Michelle Obama’s voter registration group, When We All Vote. Though the group claims to be bipartisan, it’s clear that its real goal is always to register voters who will vote against President Donald Trump.

