Tom Hanks: ‘Shame on you’ if you aren’t wearing a mask

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” that he was quoted as saying. “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you.”
Hanks and Wilson were diagnosed — and quarantined — during Australia in March.
He was there doing some pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley film by which Hanks plays the singer’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Wilson had scheduled performances in the united kingdom in support of her album.
Now Hanks is urging individuals to “do your part” to simply help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s very basic,” he said during the pr release for the film that he wrote in addition to stars in.” If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”