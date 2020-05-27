Tom Hanks posts about donating plasma after recovering from coronavirus

Hanks captioned the photograph, “Plasmatic on 3! 1,2,3 PLASMATIC! Hanx.”

Last month he shared an analogous photograph, following what gave the impression to be his first time donating plasma.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks has said about their experiences with the sickness. “She had a much higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks … She was so nauseous she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities.”

Wilson spoke about the horrible signs together with fever and chills she skilled consequently.

“I felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn’t want to be touched, and then the fever started,” Wilson informed Gayle King. She additionally mentioned having a temperature of 102 levels Fahrenheit and “chills like I never had before.”

CNN has reached out to Hanks’ consultant for remark.