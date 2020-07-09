Tom Hanks goes to war (again) in the World War II drama ‘Greyhound’

Adapted from the 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd,” the film is loosely inspired by actual events, but includes a throwback believe that smacks of old Hollywood. Hanks plays Ernest Krause, a first-time captain leading a naval convoy of 37 ships ferrying soldiers and supplies to England in 1942.

After a perfunctory introduction (there’s little time to waste at 90 minutes), Krause heads into what’s known as the “Black Pit,” a five-day stretch during which no air cover is available to help ships under his protection reduce the chances of marauding German U-boats, which taunt the Americans in thickly accented transmissions.

The most salient wrinkle of the movie — directed by Aaron Schneider — is that essentially all the action occurs within the claustrophobic confines of the main escort ship, with only voices heard from the nearby vessels as the captain plays cat and mouse with the pack of submarines.

In that respect, the most useful cinematic point of reference might be the 1981 German film “Das Boot,” representing a sort-of complement to “Greyhound,” focusing since it did on a U-boat crew. The main difference is that this film has been stripped of almost all personality. Viewers hardly get to know anyone other than the captain, and also him perhaps not that well, with Hanks’ personal charisma doing the majority of heavy lifting as a devout man who wants to marry his gal back (Elisabeth Shue, briefly), only if he can make it.