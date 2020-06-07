Tom Hanks Gives Fun Fatherly Tips to Dad Fan About ‘Down Low, Too Slow’

Exclusive

Tom Hanks will not be solely a beloved actor, he is a trusted fatherly determine, so a fan requested for his recommendation on a vital side of elevating a baby … and Hanks delivered.

Zack Teperman is the president of a public relations agency and has a daughter, Chloe, who’s 2 and a half. He tells TMZ he determined to ship Hanks a handwritten letter in early May to get his ideas on the traditional “high-five, down low, too slow” trick.

Zack says he requested at what age it is acceptable to pull his hand away from his daughter, and included a photograph of him and his woman mid-high-five.

A pair weeks later, he acquired a letter again from Tom — a typed response to his query … and it is simply great.

Hanks says so as to correctly set up the custom, you need to first lock down the “High Five! Down Low!” combo with a child to acquire belief. As he places it … “A relationship is born.

Then, years later when the kid has matured a bit and realized to poke enjoyable at their father — Tom estimates across the age of seven or 8 — the time has come to “answer that child in affectionate kind.”

This is when it is acceptable to withdraw your hand on the “Down Low!” and hit ’em with the “Too slow” … after which, Hanks says, the child grows up.

Tom provides that he has four grown youngsters, so he is skilled in fact, however his three granddaughters have but to get the “too slow” therapy. Only a matter of time, although, as a result of as he concludes … “This stuff works.”