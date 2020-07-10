Tom Hanks dives into his birthday: ‘This Greyhound is 64!’

“This Greyhound is 64!! Hanx,” that he captioned the clip, referencing his latest movie, the World War II naval drama, “Greyhound.”

Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, also wished her husband of 32 years a happy birthday on her own social media page, writing: “Happy Birthday, @tomhanks We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing.”

“‘Give me your answer, fill in a form Mine for evermore Will you still need me, will you still feed me When I’m sixty-four’ YES!” she added.

Wilson, 63, shared a snapshot of her hubby smiling aswell.

Earlier this week, Hanks compared and contrasted the coronavirus symptoms that he experienced with the results Wilson felt while battling through the novel virus.

Opening up to The Guardian about his bout with the herpes virus, the “Sully” star said that suffering the symptoms while far away from your home — that he was in Australia during the time — was a bit odd considering Hanks and Wilson experienced different symptoms in March once they each tested positive.

“Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd,” Hanks said. “My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes.”

Hanks added: “That last bit is kinda like my natural state anyway,” before saying he remained “pretty calm” about the situation.

